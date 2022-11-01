Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper during a phone conversation with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in June when he asked for military and financial help in dealing with Russia’s invasion.

According to a new report by NBC News, Biden had barely finished telling Zelenskyy that he had just approved $1 billion in military aid when the Ukrainian president began listing all the additional aid he needed but had not yet received.

“The American people were being quite generous, and his administration and the U.S. military were working hard to help Ukraine, he said, raising his voice, and Zelenskyy could show a little more gratitude,” NBC reported, citing sources.

Administration officials reportedly say that Biden and Zelensyy’s relationship improved after the June phone call, after which Zelenskyy issued a statement praising the U.S. for its generous aid.

But the report indicates Biden’s early realization that both Congress and public support for sending billions of dollars to Ukraine could fade as he now faces resistance from some Republicans and Democrats that did not exist when the congressman approved previous aid packages for Ukraine. The White House discussed asking Congress for billions of dollars during the legislative session after the midterm elections.

Lawmakers and Ukrainian lobbyists are hoping for between $40 billion and $60 billion for Ukraine, and some officials familiar with the discussions expect the figure to be about $50 billion according to the NBC report.

Senior U.S. officials have warned that there are no signs of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war anytime soon.

A source familiar with the conversation said Biden spoke directly to Zelenskyy about resolving the issues through appropriate military channels, but the exchange wasn’t heated or angry.

Before the June 15 phone call, dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy had been building up for weeks, said three people familiar with the phone call. Biden and some of his top aides thought the administration was doing everything it could, but Zelenskyy continued to publicly focus only on what was not being done.