Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Popular Kenyan singer Miss Karun, formerly of Camp Mulla, has set tongues wagging after posting about what she wants to be done when she dies.

Taking to her Twitter account, the talented singer said in the eventuality of her unexpected death, all unreleased music in her hard drive should be released.

Karun further added that only her son should benefit from the sale of her music when she dies.

“If I die unexpectedly, release anything/everything on my hard drives, all unreleased and even unfinished music. Don’t want it to die with me. P.s. only person I need profiting off my stuff when I die is my son,” she tweeted.

This distressing tweet sparked reactions among her fans, with some sharing concerned messages on the artiste’s timeline.

Others wondered whether she is silently battling depression.

Karun returned to Kenya in 2017 from Boston, where she had been studying after taking a break from music.

She has been struggling to come back into the competitive music industry after Camp Mulla group split.

