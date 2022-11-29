Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank had mental health struggles and bouts of depression, according to a longtime friend.

MMA fighter and pal to the actor, Mike Bronzoulis, revealed to TMZ on Monday November 28, that Frank was always open with him about his struggles with mental health but kept it private from most people.

The 43-year-old professional fighter revealed that Frank had multiple family members who had died from suicide and his mother had died a few years ago after a battle with cancer.

According to him, the actor had felt lonely as the deaths had taken a heavy toll on him.

Bronzoulis told TMZ that he last spoke to Frank about a week before his death and even received a voicemail from his friend saying that he needed to talk as he was going through ‘a lot’ but he didn’t realize the voicemail was left until he died.

Frank was found hanged in his Texas hotel bathroom hours after allegedly rowing with his wife Tammie, who called cops as she grew concerned for his safety.

Speaking to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that the father-of-four and Tammie had checked into separate rooms at the hotel Friday, November 18. Tammie, to whom he’d been married since 2003, filed for divorce earlier this year after accusing the actor of infidelity.

The sources said that at some point the two allegedly got into an argument in Tammie’s room, which was calmed down with the help of staff. Late Friday, November 18 night or early Saturday, November 19 morning, they reportedly had another war of words, and the 49-year-old locked her out of his room.

It is alleged that Tammie rang the cops at around 5am on that Saturday because she was concerned for his safety. Officers could not make contact with Jason and after they were let into his room by staff, they found him hanged in the bathroom.

His rep said: ‘Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.

‘He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.’

The actor’s family has yet to make a statement. He is survived by his four children – Hunter, Jacob, Skye and Jenna.

Frank was best known for playing Tommy Oliver on the original run of the ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ show, which debuted in 1993.