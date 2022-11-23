Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Law enforcement officers have revealed that ‘Power Rangers’ star, Jason David Frank argued with his wife before committing suicide last weekend.

Jason and his wife, Tammie, who are in the middle of a divorce, checked into a Texas hotel on Friday, November 18.

They were in separate rooms, but at some point the estranged couple got into an argument in Tammie’s room. Staffers were called to calm things down, and peace was restored.

Security sources also told TMZ that at some point either late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the two got into another argument and Jason locked Tammie out of his room.

Tammie was apparently concerned for his safety and called the cops around 5 AM Saturday morning. When officers couldn’t make contact with Jason, the hotel management let them in and they discovered the actor hanged himself in the bathroom.

Jason who died at the age of 49, is survived by his 4 kids.