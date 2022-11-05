Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now surprised at how things change so fast.

According to Gachagua, a few months ago, he was in the dock over alleged corruption offenses, and now, he’s drinking and dining with judges who, back then, were hearing cases against him.

Gachagua made the remarks at the Supreme Court Buildings in Nairobi yesterday during the release of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report for the 2021/2022 Financial Year.

“Lady Chief Justice, I have been around your courtrooms for a while; in different circumstances. I say there’s God in Heaven. Today, in totally different circumstances, I was having tea in the office of the Chief Justice and being taken around by the Deputy Chief Justice,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua was referring to the corruption cases he faced during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, including the Sh200 million suit that saw him being ordered by the courts to surrender the money to the State for failing to explain how he acquired it.

