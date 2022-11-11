Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 11, 2022 – A pot-bellied man has ignited an online debate after being spotted on the balcony of an apartment, with a lady.

Twitter user, @EditiPeter shared the video with the caption ‘Look at your girlfriend with her sugar daddy on vacation”.

This, however, ignited a debate if the lady spotted in the video is the man’s wife, lover, or even his daughter.

Watch this video