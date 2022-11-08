Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – American singer Post Malone recently officiated a wedding between two of his fans at a recent show he headlined.

At the show which was held over the weekend, two of the singer’s fans hopped on stage where he was waiting for them and started the ceremony.

The women stood face-to-face, as the rapper demanded everyone’s attention and then he guided them through a few brief matrimonial steps as the crowd cheered from the front row.

After the couple exchanged “I do’s”, Post gave them the green light for a kiss. Oddly, Post Malone declared them wedded “in the eyes of space”, but that seemed to work just fine for all parties involved.

Watch the video below