Monday, November 21, 2022 – A 77-year-old Luo man, Andrew Ouma, has revealed he is happily married to seven wives.

Ouma revealed that he first married in 1966, when he was 18 years old.

“After 11 years, I later married a second one, and after seven years, I got a third one and kept marrying until the seventh,” he said.

The polygamist from Kisumu is blessed with 30 children, 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandkids.

He claimed marrying more than one wife was a way of paying tribute to his mother.

“Marrying many wives is part of our culture and makes me compete,” he said.

Ouma disclosed that his wives were neighbours, and his mother approved of marrying them

He revealed he has so far built houses for four of his wives and is currently constructing houses for the remaining three wives. He also gifted them with a parcel of land each.

Ouma disclosed that he was born into a polygamous family, and his mother was the sixth wife. He is often criticised for being polygamous but doesn’t care.

Ouma, who is a farmer, said his wish is to see his grandkids study, although he said they are facing hunger problem.

The father of 30 has turned to a marriage counsellor and has been helping people in his area.