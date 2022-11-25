Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – The National Police Service has warned Kenyans about a number of fake social media accounts impersonating police spokesperson Dr. Resila Atieno Onyango.

In a statement on Friday, NPS said it believes that fraudsters are trying to use Dr. Resila’s name to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

The NPS further warned Kenyans with a social media presence to refrain from interacting with the said accounts as they track the persons behind the fake pages.

“These existing fake accounts are maintained by unscrupulous imposters with criminal intent. We urge the public to desist from interacting with the imposters, as we liaise with other agencies for appropriate action on the pages and their handlers,” part of the NPS statement read.

NPS added that Dr. Resila only uses the police force’s social media channels when communicating in her official capacity.

Dr. Resila, the only female police officer to attain a doctorate degree (Ph.D.) in the NPS’ history was on November 8, 2022, tapped to replace Bruno Shioso as the police spokesperson.

The police spokesperson, an Ivy League graduate, is a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and before her appointment last month, she served as the Deputy Director of Planning at the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.