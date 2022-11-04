Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – A two-year- boy was rescued by police in Homa Bay in an alleged child trafficking incident.

According to a child trafficking report recorded at Kendu Bay Police Station on Thursday evening, the child was sold for Sh 80,000 at Keroka town in Nyamira County and driven to Nyaburi village in Homa Bay.

Police on patrol received a tip-off from the public that there was a suspicious motor vehicle that was transporting a kidnapped child along the Oyugis-Kendu Bay route.

They swung into action and laid an ambush before arresting the driver of the said vehicle.

After his arrest, the driver led the cops to the house of a 62-year-old woman called Ruth Aoko, who is suspected to have masterminded the kidnapping.

She was arrested alongside her two accomplices and the boy was rescued.

The suspects are in custody awaiting arraignment in court for the offence of child trafficking.

Meanwhile, police are tracing the boy’s parents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.