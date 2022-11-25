Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 24 November 2022 – A family in California are going through the most challenging period of their lives following a recent medical diagnosis.

KNBC reported that Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy in February.

Weeks after her diagnosis, KABC reported that Laura’s husband, Michael, who is also a longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer, also received life-changing news when doctors told him that he had Stage 4 throat cancer.

“It’s devastating, and for [Laura] going through that to find out your spouse is also going to be dealing with that,” Carrie Cellini, a family friend, told KNBC.

According to the outlet, Laura’s colon cancer has since metastasized into ovarian cancer.

The Tomellosos are the parents of two young boys, 14-year-old Mike Jr., and 10-year-old Matthew, the LAPD Central Traffic Division said in a statement posted to social media.

The statement added;

“During their battle with cancer, which consists of ongoing medical treatments, surgeries and hospitalizations, they have an exhausted challenge in completing simple tasks.

“They have been relying on friends, neighbors and church members in making life less challenging with their daily tasks and making their medical appointments, and to make Mike Jr. and Matthew’s childhood as positive as possible.”

The Central Traffic Division said Matthew is a special needs child and is home-schooled, and works with horses as part of his therapy. They said he can no longer attend therapy sessions due to the health of his parents.

The LAPD has now set up a Blue Ribbon trust fund account to help raise money for the family.