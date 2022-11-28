Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – Police in Kiminini Police Station on Saturday recovered an AK- 47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of ammunition.

The officers were investigating a case of maize theft when they were led to a shop where the maize was hidden.

Upon searching, the officers recovered 12 bags of dry-shelled maize, one AK- 47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of ammunition, and assorted military-like fatigue.

Four suspects were arrested and are in custody pending processing and arraignment.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.