Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Monday, 28 November 2022 – Police in Kiminini Police Station on Saturday recovered an AK- 47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of ammunition.
The officers were investigating a case of maize theft when they were led to a shop where the maize was hidden.
Upon searching, the officers recovered 12 bags of dry-shelled maize, one AK- 47 rifle loaded with twenty rounds of ammunition, and assorted military-like fatigue.
Four suspects were arrested and are in custody pending processing and arraignment.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>