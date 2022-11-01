Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed that eight of the domestic staff of singer Davido have been taken in for questioning following the drowning of his son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi who turned three on October 20, drowned in the swimming pool in the singer’s Banana Island home on Monday, October 31.

Hundeyin said eight of the domestic staff were taken for questioning today November 1st. He said after investigation, those found not culpable in the unfortunate incident will be released while those found culpable will remain with the police for further investigation.

”They were brought in questioning, not arrest. Anybody found not culpable will be released immediately while those found culpable will remain with us to further our investigation.” he said

According to a source close to the heartbreaking incident, the Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool.

No one could explain how the boy got in the pool.

Davido and Chioma were said to have returned from their trip to the devastating news.

“Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable.” the source said

The boy’s body has been taken to the mortuary and there are indications that an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

All friends, staff and colleagues have been banned from visiting Davido’s father’s house where he and Chioma are holed up.