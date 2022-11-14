Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Piers Morgan has claimed signing Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘exactly’ what Arsenal needs following his explosive tell-all interview with the Manchester United star.

The TV host carried out a bombshell interview with the Manchester United star, in which Ronaldo accused the club of ‘betraying’ him and blasted manager Erik ten Hag, adding he doesn’t ‘respect’ the Dutchman. He also slammed his former teammate, Wayne Rooney for his constant criticism.

Morgan, who is a close friend of the Portuguese, has urged the table-topping Arsenal to capitalise on his current situation at Manchester United and sign the 37-year-old forward in January to bolster their title bid.

Morgan responded on Twitter after a TV presenter in Ireland said: ‘Presumably Piers Morgan is hoping Arsenal sign Ronaldo and play him up top in every game.’

He posted: ‘Yes, actually. He’s exactly what we need.. @Cristiano & @gabrieljesus9 would take us to the title.’ The tweet, posted at 11pm on Sunday night, has already received 15,000 likes.

Ronaldo’s recent attack looks certain to end his Old Trafford career. He accused Ten Hag and United executives of trying to force him out of the club, saying of Ten Hag: ‘I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.

‘Some people, they don’t want me here – not only the coach but the other two or three guys. Not only this year, but last year too. Honestly, I shouldn’t say that. But listen, I don’t care. People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed.’