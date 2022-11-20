Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – This picture is going viral on social media.

It shows a man in a black and white 1940s photo appearing to be speaking on a cell phone.

What makes the photo puzzling is that cellphones weren’t invented until 1973 by Motorola but it didn’t go public where people can actually purchase it for use until 1983.

Anyone have an explanation for it? Manipulated image, perhaps?