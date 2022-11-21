Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 November 2022 – Former KTN anchor, Betty Kyallo, has expanded her business empire by opening a lavish restaurant in Karen dubbed Summer House.

The restaurant was officially launched on November 18, 2022, and the colorful event was attended by who is who in Kenya.

Members of the first family, Charlene, and Cherono, and President William Ruto’s son-in-law, Dr. Alexander Ezanugu were present.

Other big names in attendance were former MP Nixon Korir, Prezzo, rapper Octopizzo, footballer Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, and Bambii.

From the expansive well-maintained lawns to the majestic building, everything about Betty’s restaurant imbues class and money as seen in the photos shared on social media.

Betty Kyallo’s business empire is shrouded in controversy.

Sometime back, ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare claimed that the real owners of the posh businesses that she sets up are well-loaded wash wash kingpins.

They reportedly use her as a face to market the businesses and do money laundering.

Below are photos of the lavish restaurant.

