Monday, November 14, 2022 – A former Kenya Defence Forces officer (KDF) is in police custody alongside his girlfriend for the murder of a 26-year-old college student who met his death at a bar in Kitengela.

39-year-old Nicholas Mwaniki and his girlfriend Farida Osman, 24, were smoked out of their hiding in Kitui County, following the brutal murder of Jibrir Mohammed.

Investigations indicate that Mwaniki had employed his girlfriend as a barmaid in a pub he owns in Kitengela, where Mohammed was killed.

Police established that Mohammed had an affair with Farida, something that led to constant wrangles with Mwaniki.

They had fought several times over the beautiful barmaid.

On the fateful day that Mohammed was killed, he went to the bar to have a drink.

According to eyewitnesses, Mwaniki entered the pub breathing fire and confronted Mohammed for having an affair with his girlfriend.

A confrontation ensued and Mwaniki pulled out a knife which he used to attack Mohamed, prompting customers to flee.

The deceased was later rushed to Kitengela Sub-county Hospital but succumbed on arrival.

Mwaniki and his girlfriend escaped after the incident.

Below are photos of the hot barmaid at the center of the love triangle that turned deadly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.