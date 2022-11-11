Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 11 November 2022 – A 24-year-old college lady from Malawi reportedly committed suicide after her boyfriend dumped her for another woman.

According to reports, the pretty lady identified as Mary Fulu discovered that her boyfriend had impregnated his new catch, prompting her to end her life.

She hanged herself in the hostel.

Police confirmed the sad incident and said that the deceased lady became depressed after her boyfriend terminated their relationship.

She had been going to a local hospital for treatment and counseling.

Her last tweet read, “We were good for each other,”.

She also retweeted tweets about death and depression before she died.

She was very beautiful as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.