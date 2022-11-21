Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Detectives based at Ongata Rongai police station are holding a 27-year-old lady believed to be behind the gruesome murder of her 47-year-old lover, who was brutally murdered in his house in Rongai on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Kennedy Bitonye Oyatsi, who is a driver at the Kenya School of Law, is believed to have been killed in cold blood by his girlfriend Jacklyn Zakayo following a bitter argument over an unspecified issue.

According to neighbors, they heard a commotion followed by loud screams.

They rushed to the scene and upon arrival, they noticed patterns of blood splatter that littered the floor of the house and the murder weapon, a broken kitchen knife.

They found Kennedy’s body lying on the floor and rushed to the nearby Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Crime scene detectives based at the DCI national forensic laboratory documented the scene and recovered the murder weapon for further analysis.

Kennedy was married and his wife lives in Bungoma.

He was eloping with the 27-year-old lady in his rented house in Rongai.

Below are photos of the deceased.

