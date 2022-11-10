Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 10 November 2022 – A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after being arrested last evening, as the fight against emerging criminal gangs intensifies.

The juvenile was arrested after a 6-kilometre chase along the Southern Bypass and inside the Nairobi National Park after he threw caution to the wind and jumped into the park to evade arrest.

But just as the determined officers from Akila Police station were pondering their next move along the electric perimeter, rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Service who had watched the chase from the top of their surveillance vehicles came to their aid.

Moments later, the teenager who had taken cover at a thicket approximately 200 metres from the perimetre spotted the fast-approaching Rangers. Oblivious of the dangers that he was exposing himself to, he leapt from his hideout and ran deep into the park where lions, leopards, hyenas and other dangerous carnivores are grappling with pangs of hunger following the severe drought being experienced in parts of the country.

In the ensuing melee, distraught warthogs and hares scared from their hideout were seen scattering in different directions, as the rangers took charge of their territory and went after the suspect, with our officers watching the dangerous chase with bated breath across the fence.

Luckily, the boy was finally arrested and handed over to the duty officer Akila police station for action. The suspect whom it was established was from Kibera’s Lindi area, led the officers to a spot close to Wilson Airport, where they recovered a knife he uses to stab victims before taking off with their valuables.

Earlier, the officers who were on patrol along the Southern bypass had noticed a confrontation between a group of people after which the teenager took flight upon seeing them.

When the officers inquired what was happening, they learnt that the boy had been positively identified as the suspect behind an armed robbery, where one Abdullahi Mohamoud lost a phone (iPhone 13 promax) on November 2, along the bypass close to South-C.

The suspect is currently in custody being processed for arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.