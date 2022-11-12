Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – A Kenyan Revenue Authority employee died Friday evening in a suspected suicide mission after jumping off the Times Tower building in Nairobi.

KRA, in a statement Friday, said the employee died while receiving medical care.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the demise of one of our staff during an incident that happened at our Times Tower offices this afternoon,” the Authority said.

“Unfortunately, the staff succumbed to injuries while being attended to by the medical personnel. KRA remains committed to the health and safety of its staff and is saddened by this unfortunate occurrence,” the statement further read.

The identity of the deceased staffer who worked as a revenue officer has been identified.

His name is Michael Ndalo and hours before he died, he had posted a cryptic message on Facebook hinting that he was depressed.

Michael said in the post that money can give someone comfort and not happiness.

“What is designed to give you comfort and not happiness-Money. Thank you and God bless you,” he wrote.

May his soul rest in peace.

