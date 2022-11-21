Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 November 2022 – 47-year-old Kennedy Bitonye Oyatsi, a driver at Kenya School of Law, was stabbed to death by his 27-year-old girlfriend on Saturday night.

The murder incident occurred at his rented house in Rongai.

According to neighbours, they heard a commotion followed by loud screams on the fateful night and when they rushed to Kennedy’s house, they found his body lying on the floor while covered in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased was married but his wife lived in Bungoma.

He was eloping with the 27-year-old lady who cut short his life after stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

While it is a sad moment for Kennedy’s family, men should learn to the faithful to their wives.

Below is a photo of the deceased’s beautiful wife.

