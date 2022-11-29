Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Pastor Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church Ministry located at Shanzu, Mombasa County is the talk of the town after he filled up Kasarani Stadium over the weekend during a mega crusade that he hosted.

Kenyans flooded social media to congratulate him for doing something even politicians have not managed.

Many feel that he may soon take over from Prophet Owour, famous for his “miracles” and “predictions on the future”

The fast-rising preacher is making a killing from his thriving church ministry.

He is currently building a multi-million palatial home near his church.

The white, four-storey mansion could easily be mistaken for a five-star hotel.

A high fence surrounds the structure, and several Kenyan flags fly outside the residence.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.