Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 27 November 2022 – There is this photo of a slay queen exposing her juicy thighs in a matatu that has gone viral.

She was seated in the front next to the driver while dressed in a figure-hugging dress with a slit that exposed her thighs.

The photo has caught the attention of Kenyans and caused a heated debate among Netizens.

Many people wondered how the driver was able to concentrate throughout the journey.

“Recipe for an accident,” a social media user commented on the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.