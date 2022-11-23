Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Three notorious phone snatchers are lucky to be alive after they were rescued by police from an irate mob in the Makongeni area.

The victims were caught red-handed stealing a phone from a woman and beaten to a pulp.

Luckily, patrol cops rescued them before they were lynched.

The suspects were beaten badly and their faces disfigured.

See the photo of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.