Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Three notorious phone snatchers are lucky to be alive after they were rescued by police from an irate mob in the Makongeni area.
The victims were caught red-handed stealing a phone from a woman and beaten to a pulp.
Luckily, patrol cops rescued them before they were lynched.
The suspects were beaten badly and their faces disfigured.
See the photo of the suspects.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
