Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Homabay Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has mocked former Kisii county governor, James Ongwae, after he ditched Orange Democratic Movement citing ill-treatment.

Ongwae, who was accompanied by former Kisii county woman representative Janet Ong’era, said they will chart their own course which they said: “takes care of the interests of the Kisii community”.

“We have today arrived at this decision having carefully taken stock of the activities preceding the last general election and more so the ill-mannered the party treated us and our supporters through political patronage by individuals who never had the interest of our community at heart,” Ongwae said.

Reacting to Ongwae’s move, Kaluma mocked him, saying Raila Odinga is responsible for James Ongwae resigning from ODM.

Kaluma said James Ongwae was from D.O to Immigration officer, to Director, to Secretary TSC, to PS, to commissioner commission for Higher Education, Member KNEC, Member of Council UoN, Maseno, Egerton, and JKUAT, MP bid for Kitutu Chache, to 2-term Governor.

“See how Raila Odinga mistreated James Ongwae; from D.O to Immigration officer, to Director, to Secretary TSC, to PS, to commissioner commission for Higher Education, Member KNEC, Member of Council UoN, Maseno, Egerton and JKUAT, MP bid for Kitutu Chache, to 2-term Governor!,” Kaluma said.

Ongwae’s meteoric rise in public service and also in politics can be credited to Raila Odinga who was his mentor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.