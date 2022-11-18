Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – Comedian Pete Davidson and model/actress Emily Ratajkowski have been pictured hugging and smiling, days after reports of them dating made headlines.

Photos obtained by Page Six, showed the pair matched in black puffer jackets, white T-shirts and gray sweatpants while meeting to celebrate the comedian’s 29th birthday.

They were first spotted when the former “Saturday Night Live” star arrived at the model’s New York City apartment in the West Village to pick her up in his SUV.

When Ratajkowski came outside to meet the comedian, papparazis swarmed the couple, which made the model go back inside and Davidson drive off.

Shortly after this, Ratajkowski emerged from the apartment again to get into an Uber that would take her to a Brooklyn residence to meet up with Davidson. She also had a gift in hand for the birthday boy.

Davidson met Ratajkowski at the door of the residential building where they shared a sweet hug.

In videos obtained by Page Six, the couple laughed as they embraced before walking down the dark hallway.

This is coming after insider said the pair are “in the very early stages” of their relationship. The source also said the comedian and supermodel “both really like each other.”

