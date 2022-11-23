Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Football manager, Pep Guardiola is moving closer to agreeing a new two-year contract at Manchester City, according to a new report.

A report by Sportsmail on Tuesday, November 22, said there is a confidence that he is set to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium for a third time with the 51-year-old having just seven months to run on his current deal.

Guardiola was appointed in 2016 and the proposed extension would take him to nine years at the club, raising the prospect of reaching a decade in charge.

Guardiola is currently in Abu Dhabi with club officials attending the Grand Prix last weekend. The report adds that the Spaniard is happy in his role as manager.