Wednesday, 02 November 2022 – Internationally acclaimed documentary photographer, Fati Abubakar, has said that people constantly remind her that she is over 30 and unmarried.
The photographer disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
“At least five times a month someone must remind me I am over 30 and unmarried hence I will never have ”respect” or ”happiness”. I am not sure what they want me to do? Make a billboard? Highly unIslamic of Muslims to assume everyone that comes to the world will be married or have children. Our destiny is in His hands. Sigh.” she wrote.
