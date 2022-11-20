Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that he has authored an explosive book about former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10-year tenure.

Speaking during an interview, Duale stated that the controversial book titled ‘The Politics of Deceit and Jubilee Decade in Power’ is ready for publishing and will be launched next year.

The CS also said President William Ruto will write the foreword for the book, which he says was inspired by his ouster as National Assembly Majority Leader in 2020.

“After I left the leader of majority, I had free time, so those two years I put something down,” said Duale.

“The title of that book is very controversial…The Politics of Deceit and Jubilee Decade in Power. I have finished and am waiting for my boss to give me time. He has almost done the foreword and am sending to the publisher anytime,” he added.

