Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Jubilee Party blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has attacked President William Ruto after he borrowed Sh 366 billion from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

In a statement on Monday, Afreximbank officials who met Ruto noted that Sh97 billion of the finances will be used to construct 100 dams across the country.

Commenting on social media after Afreximbank approved the loan, Pauline who is still sulking after Azimio One Kenya Alliance lost the August 9th election, accused Ruto and his administration of hypocrisy considering that they had vowed never to rely on foreign loans as the former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

She predicted that the debt ceiling will be higher in Ruto’s administration than that of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Hehe! At this rate, they will hit Ksh 1trillion even before 6 months are over, for an administration that campaigned on a platform of demonizing foreign loans, this is very interesting to watch.” Njoroge posted on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST,