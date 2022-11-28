Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – Pastor Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Church in Mombasa is the talk of the town after he hosted a mega crusade at Kasarani.

He filled the stadium to capacity after Kenyans travelled from all over the country to attend the two-day crusade dubbed ‘Healing Land’.

Netizens are divided on whether Pastor Ezekiel is a true man of God after it emerged that he sells anointed water dubbed, The Healing Water to his followers.

The alleged anointed water goes for Ksh 100 and it is on high demand.

The popular preacher claims that the ‘special water’ can heal all manner of diseases.

Desperate Kenyans have been flocking to his church to buy the water, hoping to be healed and receive miracles.

A social media user shared a screenshot of a message he received from a person who was trying to convince him to buy the anointed water.

“Selling hope to Kenyans seems to be a very profitable business in Kenya,” he tweeted.

Below are photos of the anointed water.

Do you think Pastor Ezekiel is a real man of God or just another quack cashing in on his brainwashed followers?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.