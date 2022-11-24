Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared the story of how a wedding in a church close to her house was called off after the bride-to-be confessed to her pastor that she and her fiancé have engaged in foreplay but have never had penetrative sex.

