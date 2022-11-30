Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has vowed to hasten the processing and issuance of passports in the country.

Kindiki made the pronouncement after an impromptu visit to the National Immigration Department headquarters at Nyayo House to assess the situation and interact with Kenyans seeking services at the usually busy building.

After his interaction with the clients, the CS acknowledged the existence of bottlenecks in the process which he noted were obstacles to efficiency in the delivery of vital services.

“He stated that the Government will look into the bottlenecks behind the delays and implement the relevant solutions in line with its commitment to promote efficiency in the delivery of essential services to citizens,” read a statement from the Ministry.

His visit to the immigration department came amid complaints from a section of Kenyans over delays in the process of acquiring passports in the recent past.

The aggrieved Kenyans took to social media to express their frustrations and dissatisfaction with the long wait they were subjected to at the immigration department.

They protested that the long intervals taken to acquire passports had turned into an obstacle in their efforts to secure employment and education opportunities abroad.

On Monday, President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Interior to expedite the procedure of issuing passports and other identification documents to all Kenyan citizens after similar complaints were raised by members of the pastoralist communities.

The Head of State asked CS Kindiki to work in synergy with the relevant department in ensuring that all citizens have access to the documents in good time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.