Thursday, November 24, 2022 – Parents are crying foul after the government of President William Ruto removed fee subsidies for public schools.

In a statement, the government announced a fee increase beginning January 2023 after it ended the subsidy that had been put in place by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to cushion poor parents.

The move spells doom for parents who are already feeling the pinch of harsh economic times.

National Parents Association chairperson David Obuhatsa urged the government to consider parents’ challenges.

‘‘Since Covid-19, parents have been going through difficult times, especially in these hard economic times,’’ Obuhatsa stated.

Obuhatsa urged the government not to strain the parents further, adding that learners should not be forced to wear school uniforms.

Metrine Akinyi, a parent at the Lwak Girls’ Secondary School in Siaya, complained that the country was still recovering from the General Election, drought, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justifying the return to old fees, Education PS, Julius Jwan, argued that the revised school calendar for 2023 will have longer weeks.

‘‘Given that the academic calendar will revert to 39 weeks from 30 weeks for the academic year commencing January 23, parents will continue to pay approved fees,’’ he confirmed.

According to the new calendar, term one starts on January 23, 2023, and ends on April 21, 2023, while the second term runs from May 8 to August 11, 2023, followed by a two-week holiday.

Students will be on a three-day half-term break between June 29 and July 2, 2023, with the end-term holiday running between August 12 and 27, 2023.

The third term will commence on August 28 and until November 3, 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.