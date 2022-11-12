Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 12 November 2022 – A man from Murang’a identified as Mburu Gitau left Netizens in shock after he penned down a suicide note on Facebook.

He addressed the suicide note to OCS Maragua and the local chief and claimed that he was taking his life because of the stress caused by his wife Maureen.

He told his son in the distressing post that he always worked hard for him but his mother did the worst to him.

He bid his friends goodbye and cursed his wife, saying that she will never be forgiven by his mother for causing him pain and misery.

He further told his friends where they will find his body.

Close friends tried to reach out to him but he had switched off his phone.

“Hi, anyone in Irembu or near there. Kindly but urgently reach out to Mburu Gitau . His mobile number is off air. Unreachable. He is contemplating suicide in his house .. please someone help to check on him or reach his family. He is posting very weird posts on his FB page,” a lady friend wrote.

Below are the distressing messages that the depressed man posted on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.