Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – The owner of the building that collapsed in Ruiru, Kiambu County, was on Tuesday detained for seven days to allow investigators to complete their investigations.

In his ruling, Ruiru Principal Magistrate Hon Ms. J.A. Agonda said Stephen Ngaruiya Gitau must be detained for seven days to allow police complete investigations.

Making the application, Corporal David Mwangi said police needed time to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident which occurred less than 12 hours after over 200 tenants were evacuated to safety.

The officer informed the court that the respondent was arrested on Monday evening and is required to give police information regarding the construction of the ill-fated building.

The case will be mentioned on November 30, 2022.

