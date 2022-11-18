Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 18, 2022 – A South African woman, Zizi, has said that her countrymen do not date Nigerian women because they don’t find them attractive.

The lady stated this on Wednesday November 16, via Twitter while responding to a question about why South African men don’t date Nigerian women.

“Naaahhh hun our men don’t find them attractive, even if they were not lazy they are the last women our men would date,” she said.

See her post and some replies below