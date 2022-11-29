Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Rapper, Cardi B has revealed she feels ‘hopeless’ comforting her grieving husband Offset following the tragic death of his cousin, Takeoff.

The Migos rapper member was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley at the age of 28.

Cardi, 30, who has been married to Offset since 2017 told The Neighbourhood Talk the couple’s ‘hearts have been so heavy’ as they negotiate their future without Takeoff.

She said: ‘We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.

‘I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf***ers really been going through, y’all would start saying, “Oh sympathy.”

‘We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.’

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker spoke of the pain of seeing her husband ‘randomly cry’ before attempting to ‘distract his mind’ as he grieves the loss of his cousin.

She added that now it has been a month since Takeoff’s death that people are ‘starting to feel more comfortable trying to be funny.

Offset previously revealed his pain over losing Takeoff as he broke his silence over the death of his cousin in an emotional message.

The rapper wrote about waking up from a sleep hoping the ordeal is all ‘a dream’ – only to realize it is a reality.

The grieving musician expressed his desire to hug, laugh, smoke, and perform one last time with his departed cousin, and asked him to ‘throw me a lil sign’ in the future.

‘Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

‘Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.

‘I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.

‘Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.’

The post, which contained video and photos of the late rapper, was captioned: ‘Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this….

‘This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you’.