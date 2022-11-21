Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has responded to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, who accused him of extorting millions from poor Kenyans using President William Ruto’s name.

According to Alai, Sudi has been using his close proximity to the head of state to con poor Kenyans millions of shillings in the name of helping them get jobs in Ruto’s government.

Alai further claimed Sudi has conned dozens of Rift Valley leaders by promising to get them well-paying jobs in Ruto’s government.

But in a fast rejoinder, Sudi told Alai that he cannot succumb to his petty blackmails like the ones that the MCA has threatened to the level that they have put him on their payrolls.

“So what? Kindly report the matter to any nearest police station. Do you think I am that cheap? I cannot Succumb to your petty blackmails like those whom you’ve threatened to a level they’ve put you on the payroll. You cannot extort me, my friend. Never,” Sudi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.