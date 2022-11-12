Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has said he still believes Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, will one day become President of Kenya.

Raila, 77, has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times and his supporters believe he has run out of gas to contest again in 2027.

However, Orengo, who is his close ally, said if God‘s will is for Raila Odinga to become President then he will become and urged ODM supporters to keep faith that Jakom will one day become the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces.

“I can tell you that if God’s will that Raila Odinga is to become the President of the Republic of Kenya, then that will not be taken away. Let’s keep the faith,” Orengo said.

Other sources stated that Raila Odinga is carefully considering his presidential bid in 2027 since many Kenyans may reject him due to his advanced age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.