GeoPoll

Survey Operations Administrator, On demand

GeoPoll is a leading research organization that uses mobile phones to gather direct, real-time insights from millions of people throughout Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Working with clients including global brands, media outlets, and international development groups, GeoPoll facilitates projects that measure vital indicators around the world.

GeoPoll seeks smart, dedicated, and passionate individuals to join our team, and help us improve the lives of citizens around the world through the mobile phone.

About this Role

We are currently looking for a seasoned Survey Operations Administrator in Nairobi, Kenya with experience in Operations and Research.

This position is responsible for running the day-to-day operational activities which include managing project execution end to end, monitoring, reporting, and tracking project costs.

This position will report to the Survey Operations Manager based out of our Nairobi office.

Key Responsibilities:

Script and do quality checks on surveys to make sure they are up to the required standard. Test survey instruments to ensure quality control measures are adhered to; the survey flow and content is easy to understand and meets the objective of the study.

Sample management: Co-design strategies that meet GeoPoll and Constituent’s research needs Schedule sample strategically to various projects to ensure they meet the required goals.

Data collection: Co-design data collection strategies that meet GeoPoll and Constituent’s research needs Develop project performance trackers, monitor performance, and provide daily updates to GeoPoll constituents on performance. Raise issues with relevant teams for issue resolution.

Track project costs and escalate any issues related to costs to the respective managers.

Track and update the ticketing system with all related project details.

Any other responsibility assigned to you within the operations department.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in research methods, survey methodology and statistics, Operations management, or related fields

2+ years’ experience in Research and or Operations

Extremely self-motivated and highly organized

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to take initiative and develop other team members

Ability to exercise good judgment and discretion in confidential matters.

Enjoys a fun, dynamic and challenging work environment within a start-up culture.

GeoPoll’s parent company is Mobile Accord, Inc.

Mobile Accord, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes diversity.

Please submit your CV, salary history and relevant work examples to jobs@geopoll.com with the subject Survey Operations Administrator on or before 15th November 2022.

Feel free to check out our website: https://www.geopoll.com.