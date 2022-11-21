Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has responded to former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni and his former Nyeri Town counterpart, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who are planning to dump Azimio One Kenya Alliance in the coming days.

On Friday, Kioni and Wambugu stated that the Mt Kenya region had delivered enough votes to Azimio party leader, Raila Odinga, with Wambugu saying it was Luo Nyanza that didn’t deliver during the August 9th Presidential election.

The two lawmakers also said they are free to move on with their plans of joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance since they have paid the debt the Mt Kenya region owes to Raila Odinga.

However, in a fierce response, Sifuna who is also the Nairobi County Senator, said it is laughable for the two former lawmakers to state that they delivered for Baba yet they had promised him 2.4 million votes yet they delivered only 490,000 votes.

“Baba got 490k more votes than in 2017. But the promise was 40 percent or 2.4 million votes from the mountain. Jubilee overpromised and under-delivered whilst also extracting serious concessions including an Mt Kenya running mate, Nairobi Governor and over 50 percent of the government,” Sifuna stated.

