Tuesday, November 11, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has castigated President William Ruto’s administration over unwarranted roadside declarations by government officials.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, said the country has no leadership or direction at the height of crucial issues which need the government’s intervention.

“The net total of the development we are witnessing is that the country is experiencing a serious leadership deficit,” Wandayi said.

“Nobody is giving appropriate direction on extremely critical issues like binding international contracts, aviation industry, and education,” Wandayi added.

Wandayi who was flanked by his Azimio One Kenya Alliance MPs urged Ruto to call his troops to order and stop the roadside declarations, citing remarks by Education CS Ezekiel Machogu on the effect of university funding.

“We are calling out President Ruto and his administration. It is time to govern. It is time to lead. But we fear they never will,” he said.

