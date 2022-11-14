Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered another blow after an ODM governor said he is ready to work with President William Ruto to rescue his electorate from poverty.

Speaking on Sunday, Kakamega County Governor, Fernandes Barasa, said he will work with President William Ruto’s government to realise the development goals of his people.

“My government will work in collaboration with the National Government to realize the development goals of the people of Kakamega County,” Barasa said.

Barasa’s pronouncement comes days after he was summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the Sh 18 billion scandal at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) where he served as CEO.

EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro said they were investigating Barasa since he was in charge of the project.

“We are investigating the governor pursuant to a National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) report that called for further investigations on how Ketraco lost Sh18 billion in the Marsabit Wind farm and the Loiyangalani-Suswa high voltage transmission line project,” Amaro said.

