Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Grief has engulfed a family in Nigeria after a father, mother and their four children died after eating dinner.

They reportedly shared a meal on October 8, 2022, and died shortly after under mysterious circumstances.

The family — father Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi, 41, mother Josephine Nkeiru Nwokedi, 39, children Emmanuel Chinaemelum Nwokedi, 12, Godwin Chigozie Nwokedi, 9, Blessing Chinazaekpere Nwokedi, 6, and Joseph Chinedum Nwokedi — will be buried on November 29, 2022, in their hometown in Ozubulu, Anambra state.

It is not clear whether they were poisoned but initial reports indicate that they collapsed and died after sharing the meal.

Below is a photo of the heartbreaking obituary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.