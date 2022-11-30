Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – President William Ruto can breathe easy after his archrival Raila Odinga called off the planned mass action against him and his government over the plot to fire the four IEBC rebels who disputed the August 9th presidential election.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta brokered a deal between Ruto and Raila which saw Baba cancel his planned public rallies against the president.

According to sources, Ruto reportedly reached out to Uhuru and begged him to broker a peace deal with the opposition leader for the sake of the country.

Uhuru was said to have had a hand in convincing Raila to suspend his anti-government demonstrations that were set to start today.

According to insiders privy to the developments, the talks between Uhuru and Raila were reportedly held on Sunday afternoon.

Uhuru and Ruto were also reported to have held further discussions on the sidelines of the Third Round Inter-Congolese Peace Consultations at Safari Park Hotel on Monday, November 28.

Cancelling the demonstrations was reportedly part of the items discussed by Ruto and Uhuru.

It was alleged that the President was concerned about the protests slowing the economy and disrupting candidates sitting national exams.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.