Wednesday, November 2, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has maintained that she doesn’t recognize William Ruto as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday, Karua, who was Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s running mate, said nobody will force her to believe the legitimacy of President William Ruto.

“The law recognizes him, I don’t. I have a choice; he is the president courtesy of the law. I don’t have to over-praise that position,” Karua said.

“I still stand here to say that the results were doctored. You can’t stop my brain from working and force me to believe,” Karua added.

Karua further said that she is still seeking the truth about the will of the people on the poll that pitted Raila and President Ruto.

“My belief is based on my conscience but giving the way to the law is obeying the law. The court spoke we gave way but we are still seeking for the truth. I will continue saying that tulirushwa (hoodwinked),” Karua stated.

