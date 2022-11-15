Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Suba South Member of Parliament, Caroli Omondi, has said he is ready to work with President William Ruto for the sake of the development of his constituents.

Speaking on Tuesday, Caroli who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ex-aide said not even his former boss can stop him from working with Ruto.

Caroli said he’s been in government most of his political career, and he won’t be intimidated when he uses his connections to bring development.

“Who am I betraying when I go to look for money for my people? Who will I ask when I want my children recruited by the police? So I, Caroli Omondi, won’t be intimidated by anybody not to go to a government office.

“I started my life in the government and I know people. I brought Murkomen into the government and he is the minister for Roads. I must go to him to see that this road is made,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.