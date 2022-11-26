Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Media personality, Moet Abebe, has told men that no woman owes them sex just because they took her on a few dates.

Describing it as a warped mentality, Moet said the ”entitlement” makes her blood boil.

Read the post shared on her Instastories below